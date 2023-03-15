Gophers notebook: Only snow could mess with the Minnesota faithful's arrival in Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS – If much of the Duluth harbor wasn’t still icebound, there might be opportunities for the Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team to row the boat this weekend between games of the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four. That may have been an underlying message conveyed by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and dozens of U of M players from other sports who showed up at the school’s Athletes Village on Wednesday to wish the women’s skaters best of luck and see their northbound bus off.

Under normal driving conditions, most Twin Citians can reach the Twin Ports in a little over two hours’ drive, and there would certainly be hundreds if not thousands of Gophers fans making the trip to Amsoil Arena for Friday evening’s tournament opener versus Wisconsin. But with snow in the forecast for a region already buried to the breaking point, all bets are off regarding the crowds.

“I think there are a lot that want to go up and I think the weather is kind of a question mark right now with snow coming Thursday and Friday,” coach Brad Frost said before his team held its final practice of the season at Ridder Arena on Wednesday. “But I know we’ve got our die-hard fans who will be there. It’s a big rink with 5- or 6,000 (seats) so hopefully we can get a good number up there for all the teams and make it a great environment.”

The Gophers last played in a Frozen Four in 2019, losing to Wisconsin in the title game. But Frost said the team’s vast array of experience on other big stages should negate any jitters they might feel on Friday night.

“While we don’t have a ton of experience at the Frozen Four, we have a lot of experience at some pretty big time events from U18s to state tournaments to Olympics and national team programs,” he said. “I don’t think the moment’s going to be too big for any of them.”

Perhaps the team’s biggest in-person cheering section belongs to team captain Taylor Heise, who said she has family members that have already spoken for 10 tickets and she expects to have even more than than in the Duluth audience, snow and all. Her grandfather recently had a surgical procedure and cannot make the trip, and her younger brother is playing basketball for Lake City, the family’s hometown, on Thursday night with a trip to the state tournament on the line. But Heise said she will have friends from there, from Red Wing (where she played prep hockey) and from Minneapolis cheering on the Gophers from afar on Friday.

“I have an amazing family and they’re the reason why I’m able to do what I do,” Heise said.

Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy celebrated the first of two goals she scored in a win over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Justin Wolford / WCHA

Less Murphy mayhem as Frozen approaches

There’s a joke among Gopher women’s hockey circles that an Abbey Murphy hat trick includes a goal, an assist and a penalty. As Minnesota has made its charge to the WCHA tournament title and a return to the Frozen Four, Murphy has had few of her own brand of hat trick, keeping the goals and assists but cutting down on the penalty minutes.

“Just seeing her growth and maturity over the past few months has been great. She’s not taking penalties like she was earlier in the year,” Frost said of Murphy, who hails from the Chicago suburbs and has scored at least once in each of Minnesota’s past nine games. “She’s understanding the importance of mixing it up and kind of getting to the line but not crossing over it. And then her physical ability to play hockey and score goals is off the charts.”

In the past, that meant a propensity for taking penalties, sometimes blatant ones, and infractions that Frost said anecdotally almost always provided an opportunity for the opponents to score and grab the momentum.

“I think she’s trying to figure out who she is as a hockey player,” said the coach. “Sometimes emotions can get the best of her and she realizes that. But she also understands how important it is that she’s on the ice and not in the box.”

She has clearly figured out how to score, as evidenced by the second goal in their regional final versus Minnesota Duluth. Murphy squeaked around and through a pair of Bulldogs defenders, then took the puck almost to the goal line before slipping a rising shot through a tiny gap between the crossbar and UMD goalie Emma Soderberg’s shoulder.

“Many, many, many times,” was Heise’s estimation of how often she has watched the video of Murphy’s goal since then. “Obviously it’s SportsCenter top 10. She’s a walking highlight reel. I see it in practice … She’s doing this stuff in practice. I’ve been walked by her more times than I can count.”

Frost admitted that initially he didn’t think she was doing the right thing by going straight at the defense, rather than around. But Murphy quickly proved him wrong.

“I want her to beat players with speed and she likes to go through players,” Frost said. “As she put it through the first time, I’m like ‘sigh’ and then she put it through the second time and I’m like, ‘Oh jeez,’ and then she put it in the net and I’m like, ‘YES!’ She’s got that ability, forehand and backhand. I’ve been here 23 years and I don’t think I’ve seen shots like that too often … She’s got special talent.”

Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) and Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (9) celebrate a third period goal against Minnesota Duluth during the NCAA Regional championship at Ridder Arena on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Defense on display late

For all of their offensive skill, Frost and the Gophers know that defense wins championships, and winning 5-4 in the playoffs is exceedingly rare. The coach said there was no yelling or throwing sticks or kicking garbage cans after his team lost 7-5 to Wisconsin on Feb. 11, but since then the Gophers have shown a new commitment to defense, and have not allowed more than two goals in a game.

“I think a switch kind of flipped for our group about a month ago and you can just tell the difference on the ice,” Frost said. “The chemistry is there, they’re playing for one another, they’re playing extremely hard … Earlier in the year it was ‘let’s try and out-score teams,’ and as we’ve continued to get closer to the playoffs the importance of defending. I think our group has just come together at the right time.”

Star forward Grace Zumwinkle points to the score sheet, which notes in the two WCHA tournament wins and in their opening NCAA tournament win, the Gophers have allowed two, then one then zero goals.

“If you look at this past weekend and the weekend before, I think the way we’re defending is not something that maybe we had at the beginning of the season,” she said. “The ‘coming together’ piece is something … I can’t quite say ‘It was this moment,’ when we switched, but I think the way we play on the ice is reflective of that.”

Heise said the might have been that run-and-gun loss to the Badgers that opened their eyes that defense-optional hockey was not going to cut it.

“People kind of realized, ‘This isn’t a joke anymore. We’re playing the real deals,’” Heise said. “It was just noticing and realizing that we can do it.”

At this time of year, Frost acknowledged that he and the other three coaches in Duluth will tell the same story about how they like their team and what they’re putting on the ice. But in the case of the Gophers, it is more than a cliche.

‘For a few weeks you can see it on the ice in the passion they’re playing with and that desire to win and to do it for each other,” Frost said. “It’s a great group.”