Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Frozen Four Friday notebook: St. Patrick's Day festivities and pep bands galore

Find out more about the atmosphere of the 2023 Frozen Four, including some of the specialties for St. Patrick's Day and how each of the pep bands make their trek to Duluth

college women's ice hockey practice
Northeastern players enjoy a moment together along the boards during practice for the Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 2:36 PM

DULUTH — It's been a whirlwind week leading up to the 2023 Frozen Four. Read a little bit more about the environment and what it's like on semifinal Friday.

The Trek to Duluth

The atmosphere at Amsoil Arena is quite lively as pep bands from across the country tune up their instruments and get ready to fill the venue with classic jams.

Northeastern's pep band made the trek all the way from Boston to cheer on its hockey team at the Frozen Four. They said that it took three different flights to get the entire band to Duluth as they tried to work around everyone's class schedules, and the last plane arrived after midnight on Friday morning.

NCAA FROZEN FOUR SEMIFINALS
The Minnesota Duluth pep band plays as UMD players arrive at the red carpet entrance Thursday during the NCAA Frozen Four at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Ohio State's pep band also arrived in snowy Minnesota but they actually flew in with the team earlier in the week. The Buckeyes said they weren't sure if the band was going to be able to get to Duluth, but received texts on Monday morning that said everything was set up and ready to go and they are now excited to be here cheering on their squad.

St. Patrick's Day festivities

Since semifinal Friday falls on St. Patrick's Day, there are a couple of fun festivities happening around Amsoil Arena, including tons of fans decked out in green and special drinks in the bar area.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the more fun features you can find during the games on Friday is special "Leprechaun Juice." The drink consists of melon liquor and orange juice. Fans at the arena have already been trying out the fruity concoction in preparation to cheer on their favorite teams.

A sign that says 'Leprechaun Juice'
The special St. Patrick's Day 'Leprechaun Juice' found at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, at the 2023 Frozen Four.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Get your merch early!

Right as gates opened on Friday afternoon, the merch booth became extremely busy. Lines were long and many different shirts and pullovers are already close to selling out. If you plan on going to any of the games this weekend, get out early and make sure to get your merchandise ASAP.

A long line of people wait to buy merch at the 2023 Frozen Four.
A long line of people wait at the Bulldog Shop for Frozen Four merchandise an hour before puck drop on Friday, March 17 at Amsoil Arena in Duluh.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The Rink Live podcast booth

If you are planning on going to the Frozen Four, make sure to say hi to The Rink Live as we are recording podcasts throughout the weekend and are located right next to the Bulldog Shop.

We already have various live episodes up on our YouTube channel and all of our streaming sites featuring players and coaches of all four teams and fun special guests that are present at the national tournament.

Three girls sit in front of a The Rink Live backdrop while recording a podcast.
Kelly Hinseth records an episode of The Rink Live podcast with Grace and Emily Zumwinkle of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Ohio State defeats Yale 2-1 in Frozen Four semifinal game at Pegula Ice Arena
Women's College
Sophie Jaques is the highest scoring defender in college hockey. Will she win the Patty Kazmaier award?
Jaques is a top three finalist for the prestigious award for the second consecutive year in a row. With 48 points, she is the highest scoring defender in college hockey.
March 17, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Zumwinkle sisters.jpg
Women's College
Minnesota's Zumwinkle sisters chasing Frozen Four title together
Grace and Emily Zumwinkle are taking the ice at the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth, competing for the program’s eighth national title.
March 17, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
It's a border battle: unseeded Wisconsin looks to upset No. 2 Minnesota in Frozen Four semifinal
The Badgers haven't had the flashiest record in 2022-23, but they have been able to find success against the Gophers. Can they pull off the upset on Friday night?
March 16, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women's ice hockey practice
Women's College
Longtime Olympic teammate of former Bulldog leads Northeastern into Frozen Four in Duluth
Swiss national team forward Alina Müller has played in three Olympics with former Bulldog Lara Stalder, winning a bronze medal in 2014. The Huskies take on Ohio State on Friday at Amsoil Arena.
March 16, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT