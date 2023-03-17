Frozen Four Friday notebook: St. Patrick's Day festivities and pep bands galore

DULUTH — It's been a whirlwind week leading up to the 2023 Frozen Four. Read a little bit more about the environment and what it's like on semifinal Friday.

The Trek to Duluth

The atmosphere at Amsoil Arena is quite lively as pep bands from across the country tune up their instruments and get ready to fill the venue with classic jams.

Northeastern's pep band made the trek all the way from Boston to cheer on its hockey team at the Frozen Four. They said that it took three different flights to get the entire band to Duluth as they tried to work around everyone's class schedules, and the last plane arrived after midnight on Friday morning.

The Minnesota Duluth pep band plays as UMD players arrive at the red carpet entrance Thursday during the NCAA Frozen Four at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Ohio State's pep band also arrived in snowy Minnesota but they actually flew in with the team earlier in the week. The Buckeyes said they weren't sure if the band was going to be able to get to Duluth, but received texts on Monday morning that said everything was set up and ready to go and they are now excited to be here cheering on their squad.

St. Patrick's Day festivities

Since semifinal Friday falls on St. Patrick's Day, there are a couple of fun festivities happening around Amsoil Arena, including tons of fans decked out in green and special drinks in the bar area.

One of the more fun features you can find during the games on Friday is special "Leprechaun Juice." The drink consists of melon liquor and orange juice. Fans at the arena have already been trying out the fruity concoction in preparation to cheer on their favorite teams.

The special St. Patrick's Day 'Leprechaun Juice' found at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, at the 2023 Frozen Four. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Get your merch early!

Right as gates opened on Friday afternoon, the merch booth became extremely busy. Lines were long and many different shirts and pullovers are already close to selling out. If you plan on going to any of the games this weekend, get out early and make sure to get your merchandise ASAP.

A long line of people wait at the Bulldog Shop for Frozen Four merchandise an hour before puck drop on Friday, March 17 at Amsoil Arena in Duluh. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The Rink Live podcast booth

If you are planning on going to the Frozen Four, make sure to say hi to The Rink Live as we are recording podcasts throughout the weekend and are located right next to the Bulldog Shop.

We already have various live episodes up on our YouTube channel and all of our streaming sites featuring players and coaches of all four teams and fun special guests that are present at the national tournament.

Kelly Hinseth records an episode of The Rink Live podcast with Grace and Emily Zumwinkle of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live