Women's College

Frozen Four Forecast: Heavy snow Thursday into Friday for much of Duluth area

Duluth could see another foot while the Wisconsin snowbelt could see 2 feet.

Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Monte Groskreupz, right, shovels snow at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior as Jose Avaloa runs the snowblower Feb. 23. The Duluth area is facing another snowstorm Thursday.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 10:25 AM

DULUTH — Another major storm is on track to wallop the Duluth area on Thursday and Friday with up to a foot of new snow forecast for the city of Duluth and up to 2 feet for parts of Wisconsin’s South Shore snowbelt.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm watch effective from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, with the expectation that it will be upgraded to a winter storm warning by Wednesday afternoon.

3/16 winter storm
Yet another winter storm will arrive Thursday with heavy snow forecast into Friday for some areas.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Precipitation is expected to start as rain Wednesday evening then turn to all snow Thursday, with heavy snow and gusty winds expected much of the day and into Thursday night and into Friday in some areas.

Because the wind will be from the north, it sets up the higher elevations along Lake Superior's South Shore to see lake-enhanced snowfall totals from 18-24 inches by Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s Wednesday, but then drop to highs only in the 20s Friday and Saturday — well below normal.

With the winter of 2022-23 already the ninth snowiest on record in Duluth at 116.4 inches, another 8 inches from the coming storm would jump this winter into sixth place with several more weeks of snow potential yet to come. The snow record for Duluth is 135.3 inches in the winter of 1995-96.

March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
