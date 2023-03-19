Former Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown talks pro career, future in engineering and time as a Gopher

DULUTH — Fresh off her first season with the PWHPA, Emily Brown made the trek to Duluth to watch her former team, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, take on Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals on Friday.

Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.

Brown talks about the Frozen Four, the future of women's hockey and more with Kelly Hinseth.

Learn more about the PWHPA .