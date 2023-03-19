Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Former Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown talks pro career, future in engineering and time as a Gopher

Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.

Screen Shot 2023-03-19 at 8.20.40 AM.png
Host Kelly Hinseth, left, talks with former Minnesota Gophers player Emily Brown.
The Rink Live
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Today at 9:52 AM

DULUTH — Fresh off her first season with the PWHPA, Emily Brown made the trek to Duluth to watch her former team, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, take on Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals on Friday.

Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.

Brown talks about the Frozen Four, the future of women's hockey and more with Kelly Hinseth.

Learn more about the PWHPA .

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

What to read next
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Unsung goaltenders backstop Badgers, Buckeyes to NCAA women's hockey championship game
Ohio State's Amanda Thiele and Wisconsin's Cami Kronish had to fight to be their team's go-to-goaltender, and to get their team to the Frozen Four
March 18, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Buckeyes chase history, try and go back-to-back as national champions
Ohio State will try to join the three champions before it in repeating as NCAA title-holders when the Buckeyes face Wisconsin on Sunday in Duluth.
March 18, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Harvey's OT heroics lead Badgers past Gophers and into Frozen Four title game
Caroline Harvey scored 16:47 into overtime to lift Wisconsin to its 10th national championship game in program history.
March 17, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Myers: Heartbreak, Taylor's version, as Heise's college career ends on her 23rd birthday
The best player in college hockey last season, and the best player in the world last summer, Minnesota Gophers star Taylor Heise suffered through a gut-wrenching end to her time in maroon and gold.
March 17, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT