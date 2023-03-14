Sponsored By
Women's College

Fans' guide to the Women's Frozen Four in Duluth

This is the third time Duluth has hosted the Women's Frozen Four, with the Bulldogs winning national championships on their home ice in 2003 and 2008.

Photo illustration by J. Shane Mercer
March 14, 2023 10:32 AM

DULUTH — Ohio State is looking to repeat as national champions as the NCAA Women's Frozen Four teams face off at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Friday.

The top-ranked Buckeyes will be joined by No. 2 Minnesota, No. 5 Northeastern and No. 6 Wisconsin. The semifinals begin Friday with a 2:30 p.m. CT matchup between Ohio State and Northeastern, followed by Minnesota against Wisconsin at 6 p.m. CT.

The national championship game is 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is the third time Duluth has hosted the Women's Frozen Four, with the Bulldogs winning national championships on their home ice in 2003 and 2008.

Future Frozen Four sites: 2024 (Durham, New Hamphire), 2025 (Minneapolis) and 2026 (University Park, Pennsylvania).

Ticket information for Duluth is here .

Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
