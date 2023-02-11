Zoe Boyd and Maya Labad won the game for Quinnipiac Bobcats against Rensselaer Engineers

The home-team Quinnipiac Bobcats got a single-goal win the Rensselaer Engineers. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Zoe Boyd . Olivia Mobley assisted.

Maya Labad scored late in the second period, assisted by Alexa Hoskin and Sadie Peart .

Meg Hildner narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Teeghan Dalby and Sabrina Beaudoin.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Bobcats will host Union at 2 p.m. CST and the Engineers will host Princeton at 2 p.m. CST.