Yale's winning streak broken by Colgate Raiders

Yale has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Colgate Raiders, Yale was on a run of 15 straight wins. But, Friday's game finished 5-3 and the winning streak was ended.

The hosting Raiders started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Dara Greig scoring in the first period, assisted by Gwen Eichfeld and Elyssa Biederman .

The Yale's players Jordan Ray tied it up in the middle of the first period, assisted by Elle Hartje and Tijana Miskovic .

The Raiders' Dara Greig took the lead late in the first, assisted by Tanner Gates and Allyson Simpson .

Katie Chan scored late into the second period, assisted by Elyssa Biederman and Danielle Serdachny .

The Raiders increased the lead to 4-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Kaitlyn O'Donohoe netted one, assisted by Neena Brick and Danielle Serdachny.

Jordan Ray narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Gracie Gilkyson .

Sammy Smigliani increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Elyssa Biederman and Danielle Serdachny.

The Yale players narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 01.24 remaining of the third period after a goal from Emma Seitz , assisted by Jordan Ray and Elle Hartje.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Raiders will host Brown at 2 p.m. CST and the Yale players will host Cornell at 2 p.m. CST.