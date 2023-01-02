Yale wins at home against Mercyhurst

Yale won the home game against Mercyhurst 3-1 on Monday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Yale players took the lead when Naomi Boucher scored the first goal assisted by Emmery Korfmacher and Avery Chesek .

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Gracie Gilkyson .

Vita Poniatovskaia increased the lead to 3-0 four minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton .

The Lakers narrowed the gap to 3-1 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Vanessa Upson , assisted by Sara Boucher .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST.