Yale wins against Cornell Big Red in overtime

Yale managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against Cornell Big Red, ending 3-2 in the action on Saturday.

Yale's Claire Dalton scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Vita Poniatovskaia. Jordan Ray and Sylvia Bojarski assisted.

The Big Red tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Lily Delianedis scored, assisted by Gillis Frechette .

The Big Red made it 2-1 early in the second period when Lily Delianedis netted one again, assisted by Izzy Daniel and Gillis Frechette.

Late, Claire Dalton scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Elle Hartje , making the score 2-2.

Just over zero minutes in, Claire Dalton scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Emma Seitz and Elle Hartje.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Big Red hosting Rensselaer at 5 p.m. CST, and the Yale players hosting Dartmouth at 5 p.m. CST.