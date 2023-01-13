Yale victorious against Brown Bears

Yale defeated the visiting Brown Bears 4-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Yale managed to pull out a win.

The visiting Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jade Iginla .

The Yale's players Elle Hartje tied it up late in the first, assisted by Vita Poniatovskaia and Charlotte Welch .

Vita Poniatovskaia took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Emma DeCorby and Jordan Ray .

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Tijana Miskovic and Charlotte Welch.

The Yale players increased the lead to 4-1 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Elle Hartje, assisted by Emma DeCorby.

The Yale players has now won eight games in a row.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.