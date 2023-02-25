Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

Yale secures victory over Harvard

The 4-0 win at home sealed the victory for Yale in the series against Harvard. Yale won in 2-0 games.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:46 PM

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Grace Lee . Elle Hartje and Tijana Miskovic assisted.

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton .

Grace Lee increased the lead to 3-0 one minute later, assisted by Claire Sedgewick and Emma Seitz .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Anna Bargman who increased the Yale's players lead, assisted by Elle Hartje and Olivia Muhn , late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

The Yale players were called for no penalties, while the Crimson received no penalties.

