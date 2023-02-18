Yale keeps on winning at home and now has eight straight home wins

Yale's strong shape continues, and on Friday it beat Dartmouth Big Green 6-1 at home. The result means it now have eight successive home wins.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Yale players took the lead when Anna Bargman scored the first goal assisted by Elle Hartje and Emma Seitz .

The Yale players made it 2-0 with a goal from Vita Poniatovskaia.

Late into the second period, Anna Bargman scored a goal, assisted by Jordan Ray , making the score 3-0.

The Yale players increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Emma Seitz beat the goalie, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Carina DiAntonio .

Georgia Kraus narrowed the gap to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Vanessa Stamper and Jenna Donohue .

Emma DeCorby increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Carina DiAntonio.

Jordan Ray increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Elle Hartje and Emma Seitz.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Yale players hosting Harvard at 2 p.m. CST, and the Big Green hosting Brown at 2 p.m. CST.