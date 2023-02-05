Yale clear league winner after victory

The 10-1 win on the road against the Union Dutchwomen was just what was needed. With the three points, Yale clinched the title.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Yale players led 5-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Yale players.

Charlotte Welch increased the lead to 8-1 in the third period.

Jordan Ray increased the lead to 9-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Anja Trummer and Kiersten Goode .

The Yale players increased the lead to 10-1 with 51 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jordan Ray, assisted by Sofie Zander and Sylvia Bojarski .

The result means the Yale players has secured the title.

This makes an impressive 14 straight victories for the Yale players.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Dutchwomen hosting Brown at 2 p.m. CST, and the Yale players hosting Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST.