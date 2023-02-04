Yale beats Union Dutchwomen and continues winning run

The game between the Union Dutchwomen and Yale on Friday finished 10-1. The result means Yale has 14 straight wins.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Yale players led 5-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Yale players.

Charlotte Welch increased the lead to 8-1 in the third period.

Jordan Ray increased the lead to 9-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Anja Trummer and Kiersten Goode .

The Yale players increased the lead to 10-1 with 51 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jordan Ray, assisted by Sofie Zander and Sylvia Bojarski .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Dutchwomen hosting Brown at 2 p.m. CST, and the Yale players hosting Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST.