Yale beats St. Lawrence Saints and continues winning run

The game between the St. Lawrence Saints and Yale on Saturday finished 4-2. The result means Yale has six straight wins.

The Yale players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Charlotte Welch . Gracie Gilkyson assisted.

The Yale players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jordan Ray scored, assisted by Elle Hartje .

The Yale players increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Elle Hartje in the first period, assisted by Anna Bargman and Claire Dalton .

The Yale players increased the lead to 4-0, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Emma Seitz beat the goalie, assisted by Vita Poniatovskaia and Elle Hartje.

Kennedy Wilson narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Rachel Teslak .

The Saints narrowed the gap again with a goal from Aly McLeod , assisted by Chloé Puddifant and Hillary Sterling at 16:02 into the third period.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Saints hosting the Crimson at 11 p.m. CST, and the Yale players playing the Hawks at 2 p.m. CST.