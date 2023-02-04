Yale beats Rensselaer Engineers and continues winning run

The game between the Rensselaer Engineers and Yale on Saturday finished 4-2. The result means Yale has 15 straight wins.

The visiting Yale players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Elle Hartje . Vita Poniatovskaia and Jordan Ray assisted.

The Yale's players Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Olivia Muhn .

The Yale's players Emma Seitz increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton .

Taylor Zahirnyi scored in the second period, assisted by Sarah Bukvic and Nyah Philip.

Jordan Ray increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Elle Hartje and Anna Bargman .

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 4-2 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Ellie Kaiser, assisted by Maddy Papineau and Marah Wagner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Engineers will play the Bobcats at 5 p.m. CST, and the Yale players will play the Raiders at 2 p.m. CST.