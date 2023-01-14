Yale beats Brown Bears and continues winning run

The game between the Brown Bears and Yale on Saturday finished 4-0. The result means Yale has nine straight wins.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Claire Dalton . Charlotte Welch and Vita Poniatovskaia assisted.

The Yale players increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Emma Harvey in the middle of the first, assisted by Sylvia Bojarski .

The Yale's players Naomi Boucher increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Tijana Miskovic and Olivia Muhn .

The Yale players made it 4-0 when Elle Hartje beat the goalie, assisted by Claire Dalton and Sylvia Bojarski with a minute left in the second period.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Bears hosting Quinnipiac at 5 p.m. CST, and the Yale players hosting Princeton at 5 p.m. CST.