Yale beat Union Dutchwomen

Yale won its home game against the Union Dutchwomen on Saturday, ending 6-1.

The Yale players increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Olivia Muhn halfway through the first period, assisted by Naomi Boucher and Tabea Botthof .

The Yale's players Charlotte Welch increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first.

Sylvia Bojarski scored in the second period, assisted by Claire Dalton and Charlotte Welch.

Naomi Boucher increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Emma DeCorby and Kiersten Goode .

Avery Chesek increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Naomi Boucher.

Meredith Killian narrowed the gap to 6-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Paige Greco and Emma Hebert .

Coming up:

The Yale players hosts Mercyhurst on Monday at 2 p.m. CST. The Dutchwomen host Franklin Pierce to play the Ravens on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST.