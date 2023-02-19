Yale beat Harvard

Yale won its home game against Harvard on Saturday, ending 10-1.

The Yale players started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Elle Hartje scoring in the first minute, assisted by Emma DeCorby .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Jade Arnone scored, assisted by Paige Lester .

The Yale players took the lead with a goal from Tijana Miskovic late into the first period, assisted by Kaitlyn Rippon and Emma Harvey .

The Yale's players Elle Hartje increased the lead to 3-1 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Jordan Ray and Anna Bargman .

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Yale players.

The Yale players increased the lead to 7-1, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Carina DiAntonio beat the goalie, assisted by Claire Dalton .

The Yale players increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period when Sofie Zander netted one, assisted by Anna Bargman.

Elle Hartje increased the lead to 9-1 six minutes later, assisted by Anna Bargman.

Anna Bargman increased the lead to 10-1 four minutes later, assisted by Olivia Muhn and Elle Hartje.