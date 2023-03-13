Wisconsin Badgers win knock out game against Colgate Raiders

The Wisconsin Badgers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Colgate Raiders. With a final score of 4-2, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Badgers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nicole LaMantia . Cami Kronish assisted.

The Raiders' Allyson Simpson tied the game late into the first, assisted by Neena Brick and Tanner Gates .

Casey O'Brien scored late in the second period, assisted by Maddi Wheeler and Britta Curl .

Vivian Jungels increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Casey O'Brien.

The Badgers increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.44 remaining of the third after a goal from Laila Edwards .

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 4-2 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kristýna Kaltounková , assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Sara Stewart .