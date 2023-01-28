Winning streak continues for Yale – Clarkson Golden Knights' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as Yale hosted the Clarkson Golden Knights. Clarkson won the game and has 13 straight wins, while Yale lost for the first time after taking points in six games in a row. The game finished 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Vita Poniatovskaia. Naomi Boucher and Kaitlyn Rippon assisted.

Emma Seitz scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Elle Hartje .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Claire Dalton who increased the Yale's players lead, assisted by Emma Seitz and Elle Hartje, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

With this win the Yale players has 13 straight victories.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Yale players hosting Union at 5 p.m. CST, and the Golden Knights hosting Cornell at 5 p.m. CST.