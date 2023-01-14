Winning streak continues for Quinnipiac Bobcats – Colgate Raiders' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Colgate Raiders hosted the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Quinnipiac won the game and has four straight wins, while Colgate lost for the first time after taking points in five games in a row. The game finished 2-1 after an overtime drama.

Quinnipiac's Olivia Mobley scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats first took the lead, after only 50 seconds into the third period, with a goal from Nina Steigauf , assisted by Lexie Adzija and Jess Schryver .

Danielle Serdachny tied the game 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Elyssa Biederman and Dara Greig . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Olivia Mobley scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lexie Adzija and Maddy Samoskevich .

The Bobcats have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Raiders host Princeton at 2 p.m. CST and the Bobcats welcome Cornell Big Red at 2 p.m. CST.