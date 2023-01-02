Union Dutchwomen victorious against Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Union Dutchwomen defeated the Saint Michael's Purple Knights 6-1 on Monday.

The visiting Purple Knights took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Mikaela Langbacka . Mary Leys and Emersynn McGillis assisted.

The Dutchwomen's Amanda Quan tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Stephanie Bourque .

The Dutchwomen took the lead late into the first when Maddie Suitor scored, assisted by Celeste Beaudoin and Stephanie Bourque.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Dutchwomen led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Riley Walsh increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Stephanie Bourque and Celeste Beaudoin.

Maya Jones increased the lead to 6-1 six minutes later, assisted by Celeste Beaudoin and Reese Chuback .

Next up:

On Friday, the Dutchwomen will play the Big Red at 5 p.m. CST, and the Purple Knights will play the Foresters at 5:10 p.m. CST.