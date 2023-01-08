Union Dutchwomen couldn't stop star-studded Colgate Raiders from winning

The Colgate Raiders and the Union Dutchwomen met on Saturday. Colgate came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 10-0.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kristýna Kaltounková . Danielle Serdachny and Allyson Simpson assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scored, assisted by Allyson Simpson and Tanner Gates .

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Katie Chan late in the first, assisted by Neena Brick and Sammy Smigliani .

The Raiders scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

Danielle Serdachny increased the lead to 8-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kaitlyn O'Donohoe and Sydney Bard .

Sara Stewart increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jenna Duarte .

In the end the 10-0 goal came from Kaitlyn O'Donohoe who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Sydney Bard, late in the third. The 10-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Raiders travel to Syracuse on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Dutchwomen will face St. Lawrence on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.