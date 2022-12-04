Union Dutchwomen beat Princeton

The Union Dutchwomen won their home game against the Princeton on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The hosting Dutchwomen took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Riley Walsh . Celeste Beaudoin and Kaitlyn Ehmann assisted.

Emily King scored early in the second period, assisted by Carmen Merlo and Ashley Adams .

Late, the Princeton players made it 2-1 with a goal from Maggie Connors .

Ashley Adams increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Maren Friday and Paige Greco .

Maren Friday increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Emily King.

Next up:

On Friday, the Dutchwomen will play the Bears at 5 p.m. CST, and the Princeton players will play the Lakers at 2 p.m. CST.