Undefeated for nine straight games, but beaten by Colgate Raiders

Yale has been in formidable shape and was on a run of nine games without defeat. But the home game against the Colgate Raiders saw the end of that run as Colgate won 5-3.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Raiders.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.37 remaining of the third period after a goal from Kassy Betinol , assisted by Danielle Serdachny .

The Yale players narrowed the gap to 5-3 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Elle Hartje , assisted by Claire Sedgewick and Olivia Muhn .

Next up:

The Yale players hosts Rensselaer on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Raiders will face Rensselaer on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.