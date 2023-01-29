Trailing in third period – Rensselaer Engineers win nevertheless

The road team Union Dutchwomen held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Rensselaer Engineers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-1.

The Dutchwomen took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Riley Walsh .

The Engineers tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Maddy Peterson beat the goalie, assisted by Julia Blitz and Asiah Taylor-Walters.

Maddy Papineau took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Ellie Kaiser.

The Engineers increased the lead to 3-1 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maddy Peterson.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Engineers host Brown at 5 p.m. CST and the Dutchwomen host Yale.