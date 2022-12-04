Tough game ends in victory for Cornell Big Red against Brown Bears
The game between the Brown Bears and Cornell Big Red was unpredictable. Home team Brown held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Cornell turned the course around and finally won with 4-2.
The Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jade Iginla .
Jade Iginla scored late into the second period, assisted by Cameron Sikich and Anna Shelden .
Big Red's Izzy Daniel tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Gillis Frechette assisted.
Lily Delianedis tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Alyssa Regalado .
Lily Delianedis took the lead just one minute later, assisted by Alyssa Regalado and Izzy Daniel.
Izzy Daniel increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Gillis Frechette and Lily Delianedis.
Coming up:
The Bears play Union away on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Big Red will face Ohio State at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.