Three points for Cornell Big Red after third-period win against Union Dutchwomen

Cornell Big Red defeated home-team Union Dutchwomen 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Cornell managed to pull out a win.

The hosting Dutchwomen took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Paige Greco . Carmen Merlo and Emily King assisted.

Kaitlin Jockims scored early into the second period, assisted by Alexa Davis and Georgia Schiff .

Izzy Daniel took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Gillis Frechette and Grace Dwyer .

Izzy Daniel increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Grace Dwyer.