Strong third period wins it for Yale against Boston University Terriers

A tight game between home-team Yale and the visiting Boston University Terriers wasn't settled until the third period, when Yale scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Yale players first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Carina DiAntonio.

Emma Harvey increased the lead to 2-0 just one minute later, assisted by Elle Hartje and Jordan Ray.

The game saw two teams in great shape up against each other. The fifth-placed Yale players claimed a seventh consecutive win. Before the game, the Terriers had won their last three.

Next up:

The Yale players hosts Cornell Big Red in the next game at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Terriers will host the Black Bears at 6 p.m. CST.