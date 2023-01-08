Strong third period wins it for Princeton against Harvard

A tight game between the home-team Princeton and visiting Harvard wasn't settled until the third period, when Princeton scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-0.

The Princeton players first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Issy Wunder, assisted by Dominique Cormier and Solveig Neunzert.

Issy Wunder increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Sarah Fillier .

In the end the 3-0 came from Sarah Fillier who increased the Princeton's players lead, assisted by Kayla Fillier and Dominique Cormier, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Princeton players will travel to Cornell Big Red on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face St. Lawrence at home on Tuesday at 11 p.m. CST.