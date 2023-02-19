Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

Strong third period wins it for Dartmouth Big Green against Brown Bears

A tight game between the home-team Brown Bears and visiting Dartmouth Big Green wasn't settled until the third period, when Dartmouth scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 08:41 PM

Dartmouth's Sydney Herrington scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Green first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Tiffany Hill , assisted by Laura Fuoco and Izee Powell .

Ellie Gauvin tied it up 1-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Anna Hurd and Anna Shelden .

Just just one minute later Sydney Herrington scored, assisted by Sophie Robinson , and decided the game.

