Strong third period wins it for Dartmouth Big Green against Brown Bears

A tight game between the home-team Brown Bears and visiting Dartmouth Big Green wasn't settled until the third period, when Dartmouth scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Dartmouth's Sydney Herrington scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Green first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Tiffany Hill , assisted by Laura Fuoco and Izee Powell .

Ellie Gauvin tied it up 1-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Anna Hurd and Anna Shelden .

Just just one minute later Sydney Herrington scored, assisted by Sophie Robinson , and decided the game.