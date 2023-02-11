Strong third period wins it for Clarkson Golden Knights against Harvard

A tight game between home-team Harvard and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights wasn't settled until the third period, when Clarkson scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The visiting Golden Knights opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jaidan Fahrny scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Florence Lessard and Emily Wisnewski .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ellie Bayard scored, assisted by Shannon Hollands .

Golden Knights' Gabrielle David tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Anne Cherkowski assisted.

Late, Jenna MacDonald scored a goal, assisted by Eva Dorr and Jade Arnone , making the score 2-2.

Stephanie Markowski took the lead in the third period, assisted by Gabrielle David and Anne Cherkowski.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 4-2 with 49 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sena Catterall , assisted by Nicole Gosling .

The Golden Knights play against Dartmouth on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Boston University on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST.