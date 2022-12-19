Strong defense as Ohio State Buckeyes beat Cornell Big Red

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Ohio State Buckeyes secured the road victory against Cornell Big Red. The game ended 4-0.

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gabby Rosenthal . Emma Maltais and Riley Brengman assisted.

The Buckeyes' Jenna Buglioni increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brooke Bink and Riley Brengman.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Makenna Webster scored.

The Buckeyes made it 4-0 when Hadley Hartmetz found the back of the net, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth and Sophie Jaques late in the second period.

Next up:

The Big Red hosts Union on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes will face Lindenwood on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST.