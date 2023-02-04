Strong defense as Colgate Raiders beat Clarkson Golden Knights

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Colgate Raiders secured the road victory against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Kaitlyn O'Donohoe scored assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Tanner Gates .

Sammy Smigliani increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Maggie MacEachern .

Next games:

On Friday the Golden Knights will play on the road against the Crimson at 5 p.m. CST, while the Raiders will face the Yale players home at 2 p.m. CST.