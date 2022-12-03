Strong defense as Clarkson Golden Knights beat Dartmouth Big Green

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Clarkson Golden Knights secured the home victory against Dartmouth Big Green. The game ended 5-0.

The Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Anne Cherkowski scoring in the first period, assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Nicole Gosling .

The Golden Knights' Olivia Hanson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Anne Cherkowski and Darcie Lappan .

Gabrielle David scored early in the second period.

Late, the Golden Knights made it 4-0 with a goal from Gabrielle David.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute when Gabrielle David netted one yet again, assisted by Anne Cherkowski and Nicole Gosling. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Golden Knights host Yale on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Big Green will face Merrimack on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST.