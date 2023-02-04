Strong defense as Brown Bears beat Union Dutchwomen

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Brown Bears secured the road victory against the Union Dutchwomen. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bears took the lead when Maddie Morgan scored assisted by Anna Hurd and Cassidy Piersiak .

India McDadi increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Anna Hurd and Jade Iginla .

Next games:

The Dutchwomen host the Princeton in the next game on the road on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The same day, the Bears will host the Big Red at 2 p.m. CST.