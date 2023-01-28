Star-studded Yale wins again in game against St. Lawrence Saints

Yale is hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Lawrence Saints on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-1 and Yale now has 12 wins in a row.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Boucher . Emma DeCorby and Kaitlyn Rippon assisted.

Elle Hartje scored early into the second period.

Claire Dalton then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Carina DiAntonio and Charlotte Welch assisted.

Late, Carina DiAntonio scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton, making the score 4-0.

The Yale players increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Anna Bargman beat the goalie, assisted by Jordan Ray and Elle Hartje.

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Claire Dalton.

Abby Hustler narrowed the gap to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Julia Gosling and Kristina Bahl .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Yale players hosting Clarkson at 2 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Brown at 2 p.m. CST.