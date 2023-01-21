Star-studded Yale wins again in game against Princeton

Yale is hard to stop at the moment, and against the Princeton on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Yale now has 10 wins in a row.

The Yale players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Vita Poniatovskaia scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Claire Dalton and Charlotte Welch .

The Yale players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Claire Dalton struck, assisted by Olivia Muhn and Emma Seitz .

The Princeton's players Katherine Khramtsov narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period.

Anna Bargman increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Jordan Ray and Elle Hartje .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Princeton players hosting Brown at 2 p.m. CST, and the Yale players visiting Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. CST.