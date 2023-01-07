Star-studded Yale has claimed another win

Yale continues to stay strong. When the team played the Clarkson Golden Knights on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Yale won the game 3-1 and now has five successive wins.

The Yale players started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Charlotte Welch scoring in the first period, assisted by Carina DiAntonio and Claire Dalton .

Anna Bargman scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jordan Ray and Gracie Gilkyson .

The Yale players increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Anna Bargman netted one again, assisted by Jordan Ray and Olivia Muhn .

The Golden Knights narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third when Sena Catterall found the back of the net, assisted by Nicole Gosling .

Next up:

On Saturday, the Golden Knights will host Brown at 2 p.m. CST and the Yale players will host St. Lawrence at 2 p.m. CST.