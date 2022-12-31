Star-studded Wisconsin Badgers have claimed another win

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Wisconsin won the game 3-0 and now has six successive wins.

The Badgers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nicole LaMantia scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Britta Curl and Jesse Compher .

Lacey Eden increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kirsten Simms and Laila Edwards .

The Badgers made it 3-0 when Britta Curl found the back of the net, assisted by Sophie Shirley and Chayla Edwards in the middle of the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.