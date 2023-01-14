Star-studded Quinnipiac Bobcats win again in game against Cornell Big Red

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against Cornell Big Red on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-1 and Quinnipiac now has five wins in a row.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Jess Schryver scored, assisted by Courtney Vorster and Zoe Boyd .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Maya Labad late into the first, assisted by Kate Reilly and Alexa Hoskin .

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Bobcats.

Shay Maloney increased the lead to 6-0 late in the third period, assisted by Nina Steigauf .

The Big Red narrowed the gap to 6-1 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Avi Adam , assisted by Gabbie Rud and Kaitlin Jockims .

Coming up:

The Big Red travels to Syracuse on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Bobcats will face Brown on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.