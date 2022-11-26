Star-studded Quinnipiac Bobcats win again in game against Bemidji State Beavers

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Quinnipiac now has four wins in a row.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Maya Labad found the back of the net.

Sadie Peart then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Maddy Samoskevich and Kendall Cooper assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Zoe Boyd beat the goalie, assisted by Jess Schryver.

In the end the 5-0 came from Maddy Samoskevich who increased the Bobcats' lead, assisted by Maya Labad and Shay Maloney, halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Friday, the Bobcats will play the Dutchwomen at 5 p.m. CST, and the Beavers will play the Badgers at 3 p.m. CST.