Star-studded Quinnipiac Bobcats have claimed another win

The Quinnipiac Bobcats continue to stay strong. When the team played the Brown Bears on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Quinnipiac won the game 3-1 and now has six successive wins.

The Bobcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Lexie Adzija scoring in the first period, assisted by Nina Steigauf .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nina Steigauf scored, assisted by Jess Schryver and Zoe Boyd .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Shay Maloney scored, assisted by Nina Steigauf and Jess Schryver.

Jade Iginla narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period.

Next games:

In the next round on Saturday, the Bobcats will face Yale at home at 2 p.m. CST, while the Bears host Princeton at 2 p.m. CST.