St. Lawrence Saints win at home against Dartmouth Big Green

The St. Lawrence Saints won when they visited Dartmouth Big Green on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The Saints started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Shailynn Snow scoring in the first minute, assisted by Julia Gosling .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Kiley Mastel scored, assisted by Julia Gosling and Shailynn Snow.

Jenna Donohue scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Carlie Primomo and Georgia Kraus .

Anna Segedi increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Julia Gosling.

Julia Gosling increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kristina Bahl .

Celine Pietraszek narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Caroline Appleyard .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Saints will host Harvard at 2 p.m. CST and the Big Green will host Clarkson at 2 p.m. CST.