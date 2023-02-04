St. Lawrence Saints win against Cornell Big Red in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the St. Lawrence Saints' home game against Cornell Big Red ran into overtime on Saturday. St. Lawrence snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

St. Lawrence's Julia Gosling scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Red took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gillis Frechette . Izzy Daniel and Grace Dwyer assisted.

McKenna Van Gelder scored in the second period.

Chloé Puddifant narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period, assisted by Julia Gosling and Anna Segedi .

Kristina Bahl tied the game 2-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Chloé Puddifant and Aly McLeod . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:09 before Julia Gosling scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Saints host Dartmouth at 2 p.m. CST and the Big Red welcomes the Brown Bears at 2 p.m. CST.