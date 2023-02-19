Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

St. Lawrence Saints win 3-1 at home against Princeton

The St. Lawrence Saints won at home on Saturday, handing the Princeton a defeat 3-1.

February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Saints took the lead when Shailynn Snow scored the first goal assisted by Julia Gosling .

Late, Abby Hustler scored a goal, assisted by Shailynn Snow, making the score 2-0.

Maggie Connors narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sarah Fillier .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.59 remaining of the third after a goal from Taylor Lum .

