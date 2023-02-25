Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

St. Lawrence Saints tie series with win over Quinnipiac Bobcats

The St. Lawrence Saints tied the series against the Quinnipiac Bobcats after a 3-2 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:46 PM

The Saints tied the score 1-1, after only 52 seconds into the second period when Taylor Lum beat the goalie, assisted by Shailynn Snow and Melissa Jefferies .

Julia Gosling took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Abby Hustler .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Aly McLeod , assisted by Chloé Puddifant .

The Bobcats narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Lexie Adzija , assisted by Nina Steigauf and Shay Maloney .

