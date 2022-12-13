Solid victory for Yale – shut out Rensselaer Engineers

Yale won its home game against the Rensselaer Engineers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting Yale players started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Elle Hartje scoring in the first period, assisted by Jordan Ray and Anna Bargman .

Jordan Ray scored in the second period, assisted by Elle Hartje and Olivia Muhn .

The Yale players made it 3-0 when Anna Bargman found the back of the net, assisted by Vita Poniatovskaia and Jordan Ray late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Yale players hosts Union at 2 p.m. CST and the Engineers host Brown.