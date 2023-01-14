Solid victory for St. Lawrence Saints – shut out Union Dutchwomen

The St. Lawrence Saints won their road game against the Union Dutchwomen. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Julia Gosling .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Anna Segedi netted one, assisted by Rachel Teslak and Taylor Lum .

The Saints made it 3-0 when Abby Hustler scored, assisted by Anna Segedi and Taylor Lum in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Dutchwomen host Clarkson at 2 p.m. CST and the Saints host Rensselaer.